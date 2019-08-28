Private Management Group Lowered Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake by $378,560; Market Valuation Declined; Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Upped Stake in Generalmillsinc (GIS) as Share Price Rose

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 555,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, down from 567,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 882,293 shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Generalmillsinc (GIS) by 643.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 132,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 152,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 20,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Generalmillsinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 5.75 million shares traded or 39.22% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.01% or 170,412 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated holds 0.04% or 116,919 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.63 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 44,517 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 10,130 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 14,365 shares. Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 3,286 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Gru One Trading Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Rmb Lc holds 16,258 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holdings reported 0.16% stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 1,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 37,905 shares in its portfolio.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 63,994 shares to 620,176 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fd by 29,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 861,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 17,933 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs owns 0.17% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 81,548 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 30,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Management Limited Co. Salem Invest Counselors reported 211 shares. Symons Cap Mgmt invested in 1.29% or 57,896 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc invested in 0.13% or 23,250 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Washington Tru Comml Bank invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Palisade Asset Limited Co stated it has 77,653 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.09% or 4,400 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Endurance Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 700 shares. Kistler has 0.14% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visainc. (NYSE:V) by 20,280 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $275.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unionpacificcorp (NYSE:UNP) by 32,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Philipmorrisint’linc. (NYSE:PM).

