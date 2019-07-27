Private Management Group Lowered Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding By $3.12 Million; Alkeon Capital Management Has Cut Autodesk (ADSK) Holding

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 48.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 489,045 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 510,955 shares with $79.62 million value, down from 1.00M last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $36.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 1.16M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Private Management Group Inc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 11.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc sold 67,779 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 10.34%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 510,388 shares with $23.81M value, down from 578,167 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $49.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 879,237 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 127.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.21% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 678,804 shares. Carroll Fin Associates holds 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 131 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,450 shares. Maverick Cap Limited owns 37,460 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 8,779 shares. Duquesne Family Office Llc has invested 0.14% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 244 shares. Regions holds 59,016 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 3,032 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Merian Glob (Uk) stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bokf Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 8,349 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 106,057 shares. Voya Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, March 1 with “Sell”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.