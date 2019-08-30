Private Management Group Lowered Autozone (AZO) Holding By $11.22 Million; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) Has 1.89 Sentiment

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 17 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 2 in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Private Management Group Inc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 30.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc sold 10,960 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 24,535 shares with $25.13 million value, down from 35,495 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $16.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1113.71. About 232,377 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 374 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 200 shares. Savant Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 648 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 2,700 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 281 shares. Moreover, Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware has 0.09% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 574 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pitcairn invested in 874 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shelton Cap has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 2,110 shares. Chase Inv Counsel reported 3.19% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications holds 0.06% or 78,971 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability holds 3,019 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated holds 11,800 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 14 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $525.59 million for 12.81 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1113.20’s average target is -0.05% below currents $1113.71 stock price. AutoZone had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1050 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Private Management Group Inc increased Wideopenwest Inc stake by 41,615 shares to 3.05 million valued at $27.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Westrock Co stake by 53,166 shares and now owns 559,039 shares. Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 30,244 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 for 263,472 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 784,055 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.15% invested in the company for 11,700 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 14,404 shares.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $258.27 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 17.23 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.