Private Management Group Lifted By $6.92 Million Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Position; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut By $2.81 Million Its Keycorp New (KEY) Position

Private Management Group Inc increased Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) stake by 45.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc acquired 223,130 shares as Pbf Energy Inc (PBF)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 710,360 shares with $22.23 million value, up from 487,230 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc now has $3.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 1.13 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 20/03/2018 – All units operating at PBF Energy refinery in Louisiana after outage; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 27/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery may finish gasoline unit overhaul by mid-April; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 165,000 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 55,000 shares with $976,000 value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $17.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 6.36M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Group Inc invested in 13,435 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Van Eck Associates Corp invested 0.18% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). D E Shaw & accumulated 603,851 shares. Advisory Ser Net Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 3,549 shares. 1,832 were reported by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp stated it has 62,870 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.04% or 7.30 million shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 89,067 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 138,700 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 198,911 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 433 shares. Walleye Trading Limited owns 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 46,605 shares. Next Fin Grp Inc holds 12,893 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Private Management Group Inc decreased Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) stake by 584,565 shares to 947,515 valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 74,305 shares and now owns 758,857 shares. Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) was reduced too.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know About PBF Energy Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBF) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Shares of PBF Energy Tank on Oil Price Spike – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ALDR, OSTK, PBF, SEMG and STOK among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2300 lowest target. $34’s average target is 32.81% above currents $25.6 stock price. PBF Energy had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2700 target in Monday, August 5 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB) stake by 12,077 shares to 207,077 valued at $42.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Put) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 365,000 shares. Axis Cptl Hldngs Stk (Call) (NYSE:AXS) was raised too.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.71 million for 8.90 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Key Conclusions From United Technologies’ Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cloud Computing Will be a Key Revenue Driver for Alibaba – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Key Worry for AMD Stock: History Repeating Itself – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Are Health Plans the Key to Rite Aidâ€™s Savior? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 2,924 shares. Pension Service reported 1.30 million shares. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.34% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.26% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.97M shares. The West Virginia-based City Holdings has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Massachusetts Financial Co Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 6.45M shares. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Lc has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,211 shares. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.62% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 12,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Logan Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 177,563 shares. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 7.23M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Com accumulated 375,012 shares. Livingston Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.12% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 14,258 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 9.25% above currents $17.09 stock price. KeyCorp had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets.