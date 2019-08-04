Private Management Group Increased Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $3.08 Million; Moors & Cabot Has Lifted Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Share Price Rose

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 78,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 372,707 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, up from 293,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 20,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 40,260 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 19,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.02 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Mgmt Corp holds 17,852 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,566 shares. Haverford Trust invested in 2.35% or 3.17M shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 5,730 shares. Hanson Doremus Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,720 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt has invested 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 171,523 shares. The Arizona-based Sterling Inv Mngmt has invested 1.77% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Captrust Fincl holds 0.39% or 237,723 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset owns 176,320 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 8,718 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Llc accumulated 42,175 shares. Natl Pension Ser owns 4.64M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited stated it has 4,690 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Hurt Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 34,930 shares to 592,567 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 67,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,388 shares, and cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD).