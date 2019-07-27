Private Management Group Holding in Autozone (AZO) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; Beach Investment Management Position In Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Was Lifted

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 108,699 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 19.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 10,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13 million, down from 35,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 230,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 78,969 shares to 372,707 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iteris Inc (NYSEMKT:ITI) by 99,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.13 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Valuewalk.com which released: “The Statistics Behind Choosing A Successful Hedge Fund Manager – ValueWalk” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Announces Upcoming Board of Directors Retirement – GlobeNewswire” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim Raises Outlook on Surging AutoZone Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtn Llc holds 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 209 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.09% stake. 70,358 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp. Psagot Inv House invested in 0.12% or 2,780 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 232,923 were accumulated by Massachusetts Ma. Stephens Ar reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cibc Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Carlson Cap Lp holds 13,751 shares. Comm State Bank has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.04% or 14,927 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.59% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 62,777 shares. Midas accumulated 4,950 shares. 1,501 are held by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 340 shares.

More notable recent Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boring but Beautiful and Bountiful Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teekay: PR Disaster Re-Opens Massive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Teekay LNG Partners to Increase 2019 Distributions by 36 Percent and Eliminate K-1 Reporting for Unitholders – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teekay to sell remaining Teekay Offshore stake to Brookfield for $100M – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 14,660 shares to 14,660 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.