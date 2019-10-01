Private Management Group Has Upped Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding by $330,740 as Stock Price Rose; World Fuel Services (INT) Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position by $363,475 as Share Value Rose

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 16,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 638,088 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 621,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 804,838 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Cont Ops EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in World Fuel Services (INT) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 40,960 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 51,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in World Fuel Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 140,229 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perceptive Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cypress Lc (Wy) owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities owns 14,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 631,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Redwood Mngmt Llc has invested 1.78% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 218,458 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 60,669 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Tekla Mgmt owns 182,671 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 92,593 were reported by Schroder Inv Management Gp. Affinity Invest Advsrs Llc reported 17,489 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 77,014 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 135,149 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership reported 275,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 51,468 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $34.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 72,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Management Incorporated reported 14,529 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hsbc Plc accumulated 11,331 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 380,046 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 0.16% or 33,784 shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 133,700 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,279 shares in its portfolio. 1.88M were accumulated by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 250,476 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 3,018 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Llc holds 492,571 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 31,616 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 725,928 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 211,477 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc invested 0.13% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 21,598 shares.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $46.11M for 14.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.