FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) had an increase of 84.64% in short interest. FFLWF’s SI was 51,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 84.64% from 28,000 shares previously. With 177,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)’s short sellers to cover FFLWF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.0302 during the last trading session, reaching $0.92. About 115,504 shares traded. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc increased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) stake by 14.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc acquired 44,048 shares as Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)’s stock declined 4.46%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 354,058 shares with $23.39 million value, up from 310,010 last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc now has $4.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.28. About 261,624 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc decreased Element Solutions Inc stake by 266,490 shares to 988,979 valued at $10.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) stake by 189,954 shares and now owns 2.77M shares. Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Prosperity Bancshares has $8000 highest and $6600 lowest target. $73’s average target is 5.37% above currents $69.28 stock price. Prosperity Bancshares had 6 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “11% Yielding Dynagas Preferred A Component Of My Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s (NYSE:PB) 2.6% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Costamare Inc. PERP PFD SER B declares $0.4766 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.