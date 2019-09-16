Private Management Group Has Raised Position in Colfax (CFX) as Share Value Declined; City Office Reit (CIO) Share Value Rose While Icm Asset Management Raised Position by $587,400

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 26,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 852,349 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.89M, up from 825,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 148,148 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 183,276 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 48,150 shares. Wespac Advsr Lc holds 1.15% or 128,278 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com invested in 0.48% or 435,506 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.12M shares. Moreover, Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America has 0.02% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 14,200 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Morgan Stanley owns 104,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icm Asset Wa accumulated 129,580 shares. Avenir accumulated 152,575 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 45,544 shares. 583,966 were reported by Northern Trust. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Fuller Thaler Asset Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 25,684 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 1,600 shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 21,847 shares to 859,848 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,774 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold CFX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 110.61 million shares or 3.89% more from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 28,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 61,651 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Fil has 0.02% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 503,074 shares. Muzinich And holds 0.03% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 14,596 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.91M shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc reported 13,241 shares stake. Robertson Opportunity Cap Lc reported 133,471 shares stake. Moreover, Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd has 0.23% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 24,287 shares.