Private Management Group Has Raised By $2.81 Million Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position; Granite Investment Partners Has Cut Its Dexcom (DXCM) Position

Private Management Group Inc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 13.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc acquired 117,017 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 4.12%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 974,417 shares with $23.59 million value, up from 857,400 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 1.30M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Dexcom Inc (DXCM) stake by 39.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 26,461 shares as Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s stock declined 18.49%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 40,795 shares with $4.86M value, down from 67,256 last quarter. Dexcom Inc now has $13.58B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $149.17. About 844,089 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO

Private Management Group Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 18,422 shares to 24,450 valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tegna Inc stake by 34,269 shares and now owns 2.02M shares. Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) was reduced too.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.47 million activity. Pacelli Steven Robert sold 3,114 shares worth $466,303. Shares for $57,104 were sold by Murphy Patrick Michael. SAYER KEVIN R also sold $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Monday, February 11.

Among 4 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dexcom had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Friday, February 22. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $165 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. Oppenheimer maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 4,719 shares to 115,016 valued at $18.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) stake by 221,850 shares and now owns 1.76M shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was raised too.