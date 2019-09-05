Private Management Group Has Lowered Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stake by $2.11 Million; Share Price Declined; As Nvr (NVR) Share Price Rose, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Increased Its Stake

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 26,082 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.17M, up from 25,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3678.06. About 4,047 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 100,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 791,257 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 million, down from 891,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 169,986 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. On Thursday, May 2 the insider PREISER DAVID A sold $1.61 million.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 600.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95M for 23.85 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.