Private Management Group Has Increased By $609,832 Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Holding; Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) SI Decreased By 3.73%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) had a decrease of 3.73% in short interest. OGEN’s SI was 1.82 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.73% from 1.89M shares previously. With 1.22 million avg volume, 2 days are for Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s short sellers to cover OGEN’s short positions. The SI to Oragenics Inc’s float is 7.09%. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.0046 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4234. About 56,395 shares traded. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) has declined 24.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.98% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc increased Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) stake by 4.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc acquired 19,672 shares as Pbf Energy Inc (PBF)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 487,230 shares with $15.17 million value, up from 467,558 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc now has $2.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 217,894 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY HYDROTREATER OPERATING ON MONDAY AFTER SATURDAY UPSET; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. The company has market cap of $19.53 million. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $34.40’s average target is 52.15% above currents $22.61 stock price. PBF Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $4200 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. Raymond James maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System reported 174,232 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 878,624 shares. 15,000 were reported by U S Investors Incorporated. Renaissance Llc stated it has 907,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru Com has 10,937 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 32,100 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). James Inv Rech Incorporated accumulated 23,010 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 107,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 12,845 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Corporation accumulated 13,249 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas reported 178,192 shares.

