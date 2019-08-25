Private Management Group Has Increased By $306,180 Its Autonation (AN) Holding; CNOVA N V COMMON SHARES NETHERLANDS (CNVAF) Shorts Raised By 2.13%

Private Management Group Inc increased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 0.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc acquired 8,748 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 890,152 shares with $31.80M value, up from 881,404 last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 561,474 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B

CNOVA N V COMMON SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:CNVAF) had an increase of 2.13% in short interest. CNVAF’s SI was 9,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.13% from 9,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 96 days are for CNOVA N V COMMON SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:CNVAF)’s short sellers to cover CNVAF’s short positions. It closed at $3.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc decreased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 10,960 shares to 24,535 valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 5,253 shares and now owns 547,205 shares. Colony Cap Inc was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J had sold 64,462 shares worth $3.13M on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 660 are owned by Pinnacle Financial. 6,779 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 94,661 shares. 146,985 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Northern Tru invested in 0% or 556,307 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 5,438 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Communication holds 11,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 11,031 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ubs Asset Americas owns 99,286 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 432,923 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Smith Graham And Commerce Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 12,926 shares.

Another recent and important Cnova N.V. (OTCMKTS:CNVAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Cnova N.V. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019.

Cnova N.V. operates as an e-commerce firm in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm offers home appliances, consumer electronics, computers, home furnishings, and leisure and personal goods through its cdiscount.com Website, as well as through 49 Cdiscount showrooms. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates Cdiscount Voyages, a travel platform for flights, holiday rentals, and equipment; Cdiscount Billetterie, a ticketing platform; 1001Pneus, a tire e-retailer; and Stootie, a peer-to-peer platform for personal services.