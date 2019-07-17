Private Management Group Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $309,927 as Share Price Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Declined While Maryland Capital Management Cut Stake

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 5,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36 million, down from 552,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 1.63M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 86,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 482,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 22.85M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc by 45,605 shares to 392,525 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fd by 29,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 861,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

