Private Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $3.12 Million; Brookstone Capital Management Has Upped Walmart (WMT) Stake

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 55.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 9,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 5,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.46. About 4.75M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Asda’s sales rise for fourth straight quarter; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 06/05/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO INFUSE AS MUCH AS $3B EQUITY IN FLIPKART: TOI; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 67,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 510,388 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81 million, down from 578,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.60M shares traded or 14.89% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 50,583 shares to 653,983 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 38,122 shares to 401,923 shares, valued at $24.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 6,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,610 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).

