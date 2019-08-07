Private Management Group Has Decreased Its Kcap Finl (KCAP) Holding; TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Tim Participacoes (NYSE:TSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tim Participacoes had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 to “Equal-Weight”. See TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $17.5 Maintain

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. The firm offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It has a 11.51 P/E ratio. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content.

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU) CEO Pietro Labriola on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 450,666 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE