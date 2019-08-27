Private Management Group Has Decreased Holding in Seaboard (SEB) as Share Value Declined; Chieftain Capital Management Has Cut Cbs New (CBS) Position by $63.01 Million

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 4,231 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, down from 4,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $38.71 during the last trading session, reaching $3955.59. About 41 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 5,948 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 1.56M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors Target Bylaw Changes Sought by Redstones (Correct); 16/03/2018 – Kyle Griffin: Two sources tell CBS News that John Kelly could resign as early as today; 19/04/2018 – DUTCH MARCH ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 3.9 PCT AFTER 4.1 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 05/04/2018 – CBS News: Michigan under fire for letting Nestle bottling plants pump more water; 17/05/2018 – NAI:CBS `CAN’T WISH AWAY’ REALITY THAT CBS HAS CONTROLLING HLDR; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 20/05/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TOO SOON TO LOCK IN $200 BILLION FIGURE FOR CHINA PURCHASES – CBS

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 19,672 shares to 487,230 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 9,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS (CBS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Top executives fare well financially in CBS-Viacom merger – L.A. Biz” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,367 are owned by Cibc Asset Management. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerce Savings Bank owns 19,960 shares. Kempner Capital Mngmt has 0.81% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Arizona State Retirement owns 66,760 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Inc Ny owns 1.72% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 211,770 shares. Cap Ny has invested 0.98% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock. 56,699 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 32,000 shares. Dubuque Bank & Tru Co owns 881 shares. Hawkeye Llc reported 296,600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 912,579 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.