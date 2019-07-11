Private Management Group Has Decreased Holding in Kcap Finl (KCAP) as Share Value Were Volatile; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shares Declined While Nikko Asset Management Americas Decreased Its Position by $4.27 Million

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 88,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 709,026 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.23M, down from 797,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 934,856 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China fall 10 pct in Feb; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – BHP BILLITON MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE TO SELL GREGORY CRINUM MINE TO SOJITZ CORP FOR A$100 MLN; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 29/05/2018 – BHP-Mitsubishi JV to sell Australia coal mine to Japan’s Sojitz; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (KCAP) by 94.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 2.33M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 132,082 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Kcap Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31; 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 78,969 shares to 372,707 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 53,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 815,234 shares to 818,499 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 31,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 891,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).