Private Management Group Has Cut Its Kroger Co (KR) Position as Shares Declined; Klingenstein Fields & Co Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Raised by $3.15 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 46,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 499,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.25M, up from 453,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 1.82 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 85,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,986 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, down from 706,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 3.36M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Buys Meal-Kit Company Home Chef in Latest Online Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $333.78M for 12.93 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

