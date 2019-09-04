Private Management Group Has Boosted By $1.80 Million Its Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Holding; Dorsal Capital Management Upped By $42.18 Million Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 7400% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc acquired 740,000 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 750,000 shares with $43.25M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 11,119 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Private Management Group Inc increased Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) stake by 317.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc acquired 256,752 shares as Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP)'s stock declined 21.09%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 337,550 shares with $2.67M value, up from 80,798 last quarter. Resolute Fst Prods Inc now has $387.54M valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 2,394 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc decreased Northstar Realty Europe Corp stake by 129,789 shares to 1.48 million valued at $25.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,722 shares and now owns 426,546 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "3 Stocks at 52-Week Lows: Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada" on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does The Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Evaluating Resolute Forest Products Inc.'s (NYSE:RFP) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Int`l (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy Int`l has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $78’s average target is 3.93% above currents $75.05 stock price. Tempur Sealy Int`l had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Loop Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 18,500 shares to 281,500 valued at $142.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 600,000 shares. Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) was reduced too.