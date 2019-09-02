Private Management Group Decreased By $921,060 Its Seaboard (SEB) Holding; Lennox International Inc. (LII) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $254.60’s average target is 0.32% above currents $253.78 stock price. Lennox International had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $270 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Robert W. Baird. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $275 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LII in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. See Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) latest ratings:

Private Management Group Inc decreased Seaboard Corp (SEB) stake by 4.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc sold 215 shares as Seaboard Corp (SEB)’s stock declined 9.44%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 4,231 shares with $18.13 million value, down from 4,446 last quarter. Seaboard Corp now has $4.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $21 during the last trading session, reaching $4150. About 489 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.70 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 28.07 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

The stock increased 0.70% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 257,381 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Lennox International Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.06% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 46,713 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 76,990 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 267,902 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 248,025 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 373,010 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 0.27% or 3,951 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 4,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 19,083 shares. Advisory Serv Net Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 58 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Barclays Pcl has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 73,100 shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Management has invested 0.11% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 882 shares.