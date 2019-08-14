Private Management Group Cut Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holding by $1.05 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose While Smart Portfolios Upped by $391,017 Its Holding

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 34,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 592,567 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, down from 627,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 222,417 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118.7. About 2.53M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 13,236 shares to 111,017 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 19,672 shares to 487,230 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.