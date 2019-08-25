Private Management Group Cut Stake in Kimco Rlty (KIM) by $25.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Raised Position by $3.72 Million as Share Price Declined

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Enbridge (ENB) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 103,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 227,744 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 124,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Enbridge for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 2.02M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, down from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 4.42M shares traded or 22.79% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95 million for 12.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 8,748 shares to 890,152 shares, valued at $31.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 39,511 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 57,280 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 128,062 are held by Camarda Finance Ltd Liability. Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 4.50 million shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 88,751 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 4,500 shares. Burt Wealth invested in 53 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 21.36M shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 35,239 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Adage Ptnrs Group Llc reported 521,363 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Dnb Asset As has 45,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 11,543 shares to 400,731 shares, valued at $18.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 6,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,952 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).