Private Management Group Cut Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding By $378,560; Sea Limited (SE) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sea Limited has $4300 highest and $22 lowest target. $34.03’s average target is -3.92% below currents $35.42 stock price. Sea Limited had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Nomura. The stock of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 6. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was downgraded by CLSA. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. See Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: CLSA Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Outperform New Target: $39.1000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: each representing one Class A Ordinary Share Rating: Jp Morgan 36.0000

06/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

Private Management Group Inc decreased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) stake by 2.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc sold 11,830 shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 555,881 shares with $17.88M value, down from 567,711 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc now has $2.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 677,757 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Launches Beacon of Hope Contest for Military Veterans – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 40,088 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 297,707 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Com, New York-based fund reported 27,007 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Co owns 32,986 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Ftb has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 1.69 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested in 682,048 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Adage Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 3.21 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Diligent Llc has invested 0.14% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, March 14 CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $186.88M worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 5.61M shares. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 29.17% above currents $30.03 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was initiated by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BECN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral” rating.

Private Management Group Inc increased Nuveen Global High Income Fd stake by 29,960 shares to 861,512 valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 117,017 shares and now owns 974,417 shares. Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) was raised too.

The stock increased 3.00% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 4.85 million shares traded or 31.60% up from the average. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has risen 159.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 159.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SE News: 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 19/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – SPECTRA MDCL DEVICES – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208017 April 18, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 17/04/2018 – Munich Re’s ALLFINANZ Spectra Turns Pre-Assessment Chaos into Instant Sales, STP and Analytics; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 15/05/2018 – SEA LTD SE.N – FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018, NOW EXPECT TOTAL ADJUSTED REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN US$780 MLN AND US$820 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/03/2018 – Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Are Selected for Spectra Luminaires by European Lighting

More notable recent Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Spark Networks to Ring NYSE Opening Bell on August 2, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sea Ltd. (SE) PT Raised to $43 at Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Sea’s (NYSE:SE) Impressive 141% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. The company has market cap of $15.76 billion. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites.