Private Management Group Continues to Hold Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST); Steinberg Global Asset Management Holds Position in Lazard LTD (LAZ)

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 158.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 38,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 63,188 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 24,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 237,602 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 20/03/2018 – LAZARD MD MICHELE LAMARCHE TELLS REPORTERS IN LONDON; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Lazard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Lazard’s Last Round of Top-Level Promotions Were All Home-Grown

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 238,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.80 million, up from 229,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 363,074 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio & Comm Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 30,813 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 42,900 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 148,029 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.49% stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,130 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Miles Cap reported 2,001 shares stake. 41,993 are owned by Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability. 1,055 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 84,676 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Usa Portformulas holds 0.25% or 3,707 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 33,971 are held by Pnc Finance Grp Inc Inc. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 24,419 shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.43M shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $45.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,205 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Usca Ria Ltd Liability invested in 0.57% or 73,135 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Panagora Asset reported 27,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 404 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors reported 0% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 10,300 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd reported 6,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 9,344 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,671 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,833 were accumulated by Shufro Rose Co Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13,249 shares to 19,412 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,103 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).