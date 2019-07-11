Private Management Group Boosted Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $890,568; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $2.15 Million as Shares Declined

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 8,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.80 million, up from 229,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $109.33. About 133,176 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $254.62. About 395,165 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Communication Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 45,320 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.2% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 44,058 shares. 11,100 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% or 15,399 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 15,535 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 294,177 shares. Bancorp holds 1.25% or 36,376 shares. Northern Corp holds 582,712 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 4,241 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Metropolitan Life New York owns 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 7,423 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,115 shares. Westfield Mgmt LP reported 0.23% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Janney Montgomery Scott owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 5,500 shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 85,915 shares to 620,986 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 770,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,698 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $816.86 million for 20.67 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

