Private Management Group Boosted Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stake By $383,964; Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) Sentiment Is 1.46

Private Management Group Inc increased Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) stake by 11.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc acquired 63,994 shares as Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG)’s stock rose 14.66%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 620,176 shares with $3.98M value, up from 556,182 last quarter. Dorian Lpg Ltd now has $573.76 million valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 793,128 shares traded or 72.58% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – BW LPG’S PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE DORIAN REPRESENTS A VALUE OF USD $7.86 PER SHARE OF DORIAN; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG LTD – ENTERED INTO A $70.0 MLN SALE AND BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT FOR CORVETTE

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 19 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 13 sold and reduced their stakes in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 4.70 million shares, up from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Private Management Group Inc decreased Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 85,915 shares to 620,986 valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northstar Realty Europe Corp stake by 129,789 shares and now owns 1.48 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 74,875 shares traded or 66.96% up from the average. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) has risen 11.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.