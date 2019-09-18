Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.09 Million; Veritas Asset Management Llp Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 267,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $845.91 million, up from 4.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall Signs Deal to Supply Facebook’s Nordic Data Centres With Renewable Energy; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 20/03/2018 – White House welcomes looks into reports Trump’s consultants misused Facebook data-official; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Breach Challenges Public Trust in Tech Companies (Video); 09/04/2018 – VIETNAM ACTIVISTS CRITICIZE FACEBOOK’S TAKEDOWN POLICIES; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS SENATOR ED MARKEY THAT DETAILS OF LEGISLATION WOULD MATTER, LOOKS FORWARD TO FURTHER TALKS; 05/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: US congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Not Listing Yuan in Basket of Currencies, Bakkt Warehouse Compared to ATMs by COO, Gemini Debuts Custody Platform and Nasdaq Launches Decentralized Finance Index – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intrust Bancshares Na reported 1.1% stake. First Commonwealth Fin Pa has 5,318 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.96% or 287,934 shares. Lederer & Assoc Inv Counsel Ca holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,538 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 13,496 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp holds 0.28% or 74,232 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability reported 1,710 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability owns 31,325 shares. Telos Mngmt has 3,203 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Blair William & Co Il has 322,525 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 3,338 shares. Crescent Park Management Lp invested in 14,866 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20 shares. Dillon And Associates has invested 2.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,628 were reported by Montag A & Assoc. First Heartland Consultants has 38,084 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Hills National Bank Tru Company accumulated 41,886 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Hexavest owns 712,319 shares. Lincluden Limited has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,645 shares. Stewart And Patten Lc accumulated 89,853 shares. 24,179 are owned by Garde Capital. Wunderlich Managemnt owns 11,219 shares. Family Firm holds 7,282 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.51% or 525,338 shares in its portfolio. Marathon reported 21,023 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated accumulated 356,949 shares. Wade G W And Inc owns 179,992 shares. Bar Harbor Tru reported 6,262 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock heads for 4th straight gain to 11-month high – Live Trading News” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Highlights From Apple’s Event – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: A Lost Year For iPhone – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.