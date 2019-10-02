Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Lowes Cos (LOW); Tekne Capital Management Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Raised by $11.83 Million as Shares Declined

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 13.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $109.52. About 3.94 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.28% or 2.61M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.23% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,774 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 1.64% or 73,339 shares. Hallmark Cap Management owns 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,770 shares. Burns J W & New York holds 28,213 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 18,033 shares. 42,627 were reported by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Moors Cabot holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,647 shares. Penobscot Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,677 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corporation accumulated 8,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Front Barnett Lc has 2.96% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 174,685 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 1,089 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of stated it has 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

