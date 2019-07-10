Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Lowered Its Dover (DOV) Position as Valuation Rose; Stifel Finl (SF) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Cut Holding by $311,792 as Shares Rose

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 231,764 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $100.39. About 937,470 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.2% or 704,470 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 0.05% or 3,886 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Invesco invested in 824,381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hexavest Incorporated stated it has 2,233 shares. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Co holds 360,484 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 4,137 shares. Country Tru Savings Bank owns 1,500 shares. 4,730 were reported by Citigroup. Teton Advsr owns 18,532 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.12% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 31,808 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated stated it has 26,827 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Lc stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares to 609,362 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.22 per share. SF’s profit will be $94.83M for 11.18 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stifel Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stifel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel Bolsters Aerospace & Defense Team With Hire of Veteran Investment Banker Bill Farmer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Kosinski Anthony K also sold $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares. Spurgeon William sold $1.14M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Thursday, February 7. 7,272 shares were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M, worth $641,609 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Communications Of Delaware reported 0.04% stake. 61,487 are owned by Royal London Asset Ltd. British Columbia Inv Management invested in 0.04% or 45,997 shares. Guggenheim has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 28,198 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 5,925 are owned by Daiwa Grp Inc. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca), a California-based fund reported 65 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Plante Moran Advsrs Llc invested in 0.06% or 2,044 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 83,223 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bank invested in 57,141 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wesbanco Commercial Bank has 7,140 shares.