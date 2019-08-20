Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Decreased Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $687,002 as Stock Value Declined; Somerset Group Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $715,560

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $168.92. About 7.93M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1809.81. About 1.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Limited Co reported 197 shares. Martin Currie Limited reported 3,500 shares stake. The New York-based Roosevelt has invested 4.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gould Asset Mngmt Ca reported 0.11% stake. The New York-based Private Cap has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 233 shares. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Llc has 193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp has invested 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 317 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 1,631 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 58,864 shares. Ci Investments Inc has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atria Lc invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 103 are held by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Ww Asset has invested 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.16 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

