Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Lowered Dover (DOV) Stake; Shorts at Celanese Celanese (CE) Lowered By 34.73%

Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) had a decrease of 34.73% in short interest. CE’s SI was 2.57M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 34.73% from 3.93M shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 2 days are for Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)’s short sellers to cover CE’s short positions. The SI to Celanese Corporation Celanese Corporation’s float is 2.01%. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $104.66. About 762,657 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 42.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock rose 6.79%. The Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc holds 6,681 shares with $627,000 value, down from 11,589 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $14.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $101.09. About 520,906 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Inc owns 21,981 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Llc has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 3,141 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 7,012 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd accumulated 1.11 million shares. Salem Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 2,550 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 14,800 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.19% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Stifel reported 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Ancora Advisors Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 25,180 were accumulated by Keating Invest Counselors. Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 12,600 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 5.29M shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. Shares for $1.14 million were sold by Spurgeon William. Cabrera Ivonne M also sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares. 12,363 shares valued at $1.08M were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5. $196,713 worth of stock was sold by Kosinski Anthony K on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 4 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dover had 6 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. Barclays Capital maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $99 target. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.26M for 16.30 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Fin Gru reported 550 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc reported 14,137 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 13,163 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp reported 715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 230,704 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Bokf Na holds 3,619 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,479 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 30,481 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 4,568 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 68,965 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,661 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Celanese had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, January 14. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Cowen & Co. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $11400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CE in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $120 target. Barclays Capital maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $12600 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.