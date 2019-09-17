Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $1.09 Million; S-R Schill & Associates Has Lifted Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $355,884 as Market Valuation Declined

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.4. About 1.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, one of its wholesale programs that made it easier to sell in bulk to Amazon, according to an email seen by CNBC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 11.28 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Prtn Lp holds 30,197 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. 21,497 are owned by Trust Inv. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 49,893 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 163,422 shares. 55,792 are owned by Cim Lc. Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.39% or 13,074 shares. Pictet North America stated it has 131,021 shares. Wafra has 1.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boys Arnold Inc has 3.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sage Financial Group has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 55,392 shares. Exchange Cap Inc reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spears Abacus Llc has 156,763 shares for 3.64% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 2.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hayek Kallen Inv Management stated it has 43,259 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.45 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 3,108 shares to 7,241 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 34,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,214 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Telecommunications Etf (IYZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. F&V Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 450 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Lvm Ltd Mi has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcmillion Mngmt Inc stated it has 55 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 50,977 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs L P. Moreover, Bluestein R H And has 5.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bloom Tree Limited Liability Company holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,864 shares. Sigma Planning Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 16,165 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 2.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mendel Money Management reported 2.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 887 were accumulated by Ashford Cap Mngmt. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 154,623 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Clough Capital Partners LP holds 2.54% or 13,699 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,409 were accumulated by Staley Capital Advisers. 81,191 were accumulated by Company Bank.