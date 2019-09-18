Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Upped Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 22.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc acquired 4,902 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc holds 27,116 shares with $3.14M value, up from 22,214 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $17.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.58. About 103,390 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Group Fund (TSE:BYD.UN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Group Fund has $161 highest and $150 lowest target. $154’s average target is -15.03% below currents $181.23 stock price. Boyd Group Fund had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Desjardins Securities. The stock of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by IBC given on Friday, March 22. See Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $161 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $151 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $154 Maintain

Among 5 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Check Point has $145 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.40’s average target is 17.02% above currents $110.58 stock price. Check Point had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 12. Mizuho initiated the shares of CHKP in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.23. About 1,565 shares traded. Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.