Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Position in Dover (DOV) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Kerrisdale Advisers Holding In Vonage Hldgs (VG) Was Increased

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company's stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $96.77. About 536,877 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 1.19M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Vonage +11.4% as Q1 income tops high estimates – Seeking Alpha" on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Vonage Is Valued At An Attractive Discount – Seeking Alpha" published on March 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Pensare Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination Nasdaq:WRLS – GlobeNewswire" on July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv holds 238,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granahan Inc Ma stated it has 454,144 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl stated it has 42,002 shares. 12,567 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd owns 1.93M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 85,364 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc stated it has 30,974 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru has 337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Chester Capital Advsrs has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Pnc Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 593,791 shares. D E Shaw Co invested in 0% or 52,619 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 36,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford accumulated 225 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd reported 0.12% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 3,254 shares. New York-based Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Nuveen Asset Lc accumulated 3,948 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 27,315 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 708 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 5,484 shares stake. Gam Hldg Ag reported 13,463 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce owns 36,030 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Grandfield & Dodd Limited stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,400 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc holds 8,031 shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors accumulated 25,057 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Lc owns 14,685 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha" published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019.