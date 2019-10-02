Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Increased By $359,816 Its Fedex (FDX) Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 25.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc acquired 2,194 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 10,717 shares with $1.76M value, up from 8,523 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $36.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $139.72. About 1.42 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 5,555 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc holds 2,614 shares with $517,000 value, down from 8,169 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $987.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $218.62. About 20.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 4.54% above currents $218.62 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23100 target in Thursday, May 30 report. Cascend Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Thursday, June 20.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.31 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. London Company Of Virginia accumulated 4.06% or 2.38M shares. Focused Wealth Inc invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alabama-based Leavell Inv Mngmt has invested 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hendley And has invested 3.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reaves W H & Communications owns 1,200 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 7,717 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Berkshire Money Management has invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Basswood Capital Management owns 15,296 shares. Ims Cap has invested 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Comerica Bank invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Noesis Cap Mangement holds 13,011 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,989 shares. Miller Investment Lp holds 8,420 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & has 4.61 million shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd has invested 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $354,364 activity. MARTIN R BRAD bought 1,750 shares worth $253,750. 600 shares were bought by Inglis John C, worth $100,614 on Friday, July 12.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 32,665 shares to 18,015 valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 23,982 shares and now owns 203,335 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. FedEx has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.93’s average target is 22.34% above currents $139.72 stock price. FedEx had 26 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 26. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, May 31. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 12 with “Overweight”.