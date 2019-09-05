Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed Position in Dover (DOV) by $456,444 as Share Price Declined; First American Bank Lowered Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake by $475,200 as Valuation Declined

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.33. About 567,482 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office

First American Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 5,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 119,019 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 124,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 6.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 15.74 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford by 14,175 shares to 477,874 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Funds by 11,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (NYSE:SPR).

