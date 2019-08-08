Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Dover (DOV) by $456,444 as Market Valuation Declined; Eaton Plc (ETN) Position Held by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 74.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 18,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 42,299 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 24,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 642,858 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.57. About 327,575 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 3,439 shares to 13,692 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,773 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio accumulated 59,063 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Jnba Advsr holds 0% or 90 shares. Ifrah Fincl has 0.23% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gradient Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 109 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 228,762 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 215,532 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 0.08% or 81,598 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Advsrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 13,031 shares. Cwm Lc reported 32,754 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 14,859 shares. First Trust Co accumulated 49,926 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 120,424 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. Another trade for 2,184 shares valued at $196,713 was sold by Kosinski Anthony K.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $223.97M for 15.13 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.