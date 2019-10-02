Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Raised Position in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $563,730 as Market Value Declined; Ducommun Del (DCO) Holder Renaissance Technologies Lifted Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (DCO) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 29,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The hedge fund held 650,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.33 million, up from 620,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 64,497 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 4,902 shares as the company's stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 27,116 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 22,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 1.14 million shares traded or 22.15% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 22,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 542,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,900 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold DCO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 9.39 million shares or 1.20% more from 9.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.