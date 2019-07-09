Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $687,002 as Stock Price Rose; Condor Capital Management Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $304,354; Share Price Declined

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 10.89 million shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 8.24M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 45.18 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Miles owns 0.28% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,782 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 349,600 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 35,428 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth reported 0.13% stake. Oppenheimer & Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 2,289 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc owns 7 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Family Firm owns 1,882 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 206,079 shares. Private Advisor Group holds 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 48,242 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 3.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 191,677 shares. 9,981 were accumulated by Telemus Limited Liability. First City Capital stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Peapack Gladstone Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 106,069 shares. Northeast owns 16,980 shares. Martin And Com Tn owns 23,449 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 5.55 million shares. Hills National Bank Co invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Community & Invest has invested 0.69% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 55,098 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cibc Markets Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cleararc Capital Incorporated reported 0.27% stake. Earnest Ltd Llc has 128,568 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman, New York-based fund reported 226,969 shares. Smithfield Tru Company reported 15,318 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested in 43,914 shares.