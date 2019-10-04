Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Healthcor Management LP Has Cut Stake by $11.10 Million as Shares Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $226.16. About 19.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 44,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 121,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56 million, down from 165,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $251.46. About 248,064 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk stated it has 4.42M shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy accumulated 129,974 shares. 265,310 were accumulated by Parsec Fincl Mngmt. Doliver Advisors Lp accumulated 5,910 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Peconic Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,275 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd reported 175,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Citizens Northern has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodstock holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,108 shares. 58.97M are owned by Northern Trust. Maple Capital Management Inc reported 87,668 shares. Park Oh invested in 253,468 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Bender Robert Assoc holds 12.67% or 128,540 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp stated it has 58,212 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 26,604 are held by Martin And Com Tn. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Llc has 2.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 18.99 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Co invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% stake. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.16% or 83,435 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Johnson Inv Counsel owns 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 30,507 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Limited has invested 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Parsons Cap Ri reported 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Puzo Michael J holds 0.85% or 9,035 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr accumulated 21,960 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma accumulated 42,681 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Spark Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Earnest Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 84,407 shares. Davidson Inv owns 1.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 39,591 shares.