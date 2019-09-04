Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Cut Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Valuation Declined; As Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Shares Declined, Pzena Investment Management Boosted Stake by $4.72 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (MPAA) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 262,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 653,637 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 million, up from 391,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 79,214 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $168.47. About 4.18 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 121,157 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 72 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Geode Capital Limited Liability has 222,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 33,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 29,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 8,238 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 12,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has 44,943 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 22,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 127,242 shares to 5.65 million shares, valued at $461.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 3.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America to Present at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) CEO Selwyn Joffe on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SRPT, RAD, HCM, and GTT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Promotion and Appointment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,632 were reported by Ftb. Delta Management, New York-based fund reported 1,235 shares. 29,125 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0.24% or 4.70 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0.16% or 4,095 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 2,601 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier & Assocs has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.4% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Central Bankshares And Trust holds 1.54% or 38,174 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 11,238 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated has 0.23% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 47,171 shares. One Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 16,000 shares. Argent Management Llc has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Menora Mivtachim Holdg holds 2.29% or 474,387 shares. Jane Street Group Lc has 2.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Can and Will Go Much Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia Got Its Game Back – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 7% on Monday – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.