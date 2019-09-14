Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Increased Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holding by $563,730; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shares Rose, Corvex Management LP Raised by $30.65 Million Its Holding

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 4,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 27,116 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 22,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 22,898 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 283,785 shares as the company's stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.86 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by:

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 186,598 shares to 236,502 shares, valued at $33.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 331,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).