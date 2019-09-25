Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Boosted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Market Value Declined, Df Dent & Co Has Lowered Its Position by $1.38 Million

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.7. About 1.53 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 132,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, down from 170,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 170,719 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.95 million for 6.88 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc Com (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9,072 shares to 627,134 shares, valued at $54.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 37,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 50,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ruggie Capital Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). D E Shaw Co accumulated 447,777 shares. Regent Management Ltd holds 6,900 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 7,580 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. 6,298 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Management. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 102,680 shares. Private Management Gp invested 0.9% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Blackrock stated it has 4.85M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 73,782 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,812 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability reported 15,000 shares. 56,453 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assoc. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 3.84% or 243,477 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $158.48 million activity. 11,754 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares with value of $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Management Co Ca reported 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Triangle Wealth Mgmt has 2.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 17,819 are owned by Everence Cap Management. Eagle Global Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 2,365 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 6.13M shares. Loudon Invest Management Lc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 17,280 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.3% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Strategic Limited Liability Co owns 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,505 shares. Riverhead Ltd Com holds 38,433 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And Communication has invested 0.95% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Business Fincl Svcs Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Callahan Advsr Limited Company holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 93,109 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 43,800 shares.