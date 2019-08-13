Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Stake in Dover (DOV) Lowered as Shares Declined; Ameriprise Financial Has Decreased Radian Group (RDN) Position as Stock Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 777,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.48 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.50M, down from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 631,181 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc analyzed 4,908 shares as the company's stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 562,641 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500.



Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53M for 14.73 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 12,688 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc holds 7,140 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 5,583 shares. Principal Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.03% or 243,527 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.05% or 9,851 shares in its portfolio. 4,237 are owned by Haverford Tru. Sei invested in 24,990 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 17 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 725,293 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 13,574 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd owns 34,490 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.37% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 64,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). accumulated 2.07 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 19,716 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr Inc accumulated 63,969 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 262,310 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 829,962 shares.

