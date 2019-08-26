Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Trimmed By $687,002 Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) Shorts Lowered By 15.28%

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 35.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc holds 6,892 shares with $1.24M value, down from 10,730 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $100.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.48. About 2.28M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) had a decrease of 15.28% in short interest. GOLF’s SI was 3.08M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.28% from 3.63M shares previously. With 222,200 avg volume, 14 days are for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)’s short sellers to cover GOLF’s short positions. The SI to Acushnet Holdings Corp’s float is 9.21%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 26,606 shares traded. Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has risen 3.61% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLF News: 03/05/2018 – Acushnet 1Q Net $41.5M; 03/05/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY BETWEEN $225 TO 235 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP QUARTERLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACUSHNET HOLDINGS $41.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $225M TO $235M, EST. $231.3M; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8.3% TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Sales on Constant Currency Basis up 1.3%-3.2; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $77.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Acushnet Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOLF); 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nvidia Analysts Preview Q2 Earnings: A Challenging Near Term, But Out Years Hold Promise – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Remains Under Pressure From AMD – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia Got Its Game Back – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Finally Has What It Takes to Break Out of $200 Again – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA and VMware to Accelerate Machine Learning, Data Science and AI Workloads on VMware Cloud on AWS Accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Optimum Investment Advsrs has 1,265 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 26,796 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel accumulated 14,556 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.13% or 7,731 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 71,737 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 6,170 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 86,533 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited stated it has 6,554 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Winfield owns 3,855 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 295,223 are held by Calamos Ltd Liability. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd holds 1,175 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 24,485 are owned by Williams Jones & Associate Ltd. 38.06 million are held by Blackrock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited holds 12.92% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 12,600 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 10.73% above currents $164.48 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 12. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Wednesday, March 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $180 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Hold” rating.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, makes, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It has a 20.9 P/E ratio. The Titleist Golf Balls segment creates and makes golf balls, as well as designs, makes, and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

More notable recent Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wall Street Tees Off On Golf Stocks Amid PGA Tour Playoffs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 134% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.