Private Capital Management Upped Its Position in Information Services Group (III) by $2.19 Million; Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Holding Held by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 71.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 58,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 139,418 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 81,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 81,366 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Information Services Group (III) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 730,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% . The institutional investor held 4.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Information Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.34M market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 10,553 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 33.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 17/05/2018 – ISG Launches 2018 Automation Summit Series with June 5-6 Event in Paris; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Rev $66.6M; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 29/03/2018 – Demands of Digital Business Driving Growth in Data Center Services, Says ISG Research Report; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC lll.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $285 MLN TO $292 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – ISG Expert to Discuss Machine Learning on May 15 CFO Magazine Webcast; 09/05/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "5 Value Picks Boasting Strikingly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "A Confident Forward Outlook For Universal Forest Products – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq" on August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 36,290 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 55,094 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 20,367 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Regions Finance holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 205,380 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology reported 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Parkside National Bank & Tru owns 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 39 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 1,755 shares. Moreover, Federated Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.04% or 22,495 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 62,960 shares to 113,554 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexsteel Inds Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,059 shares, and cut its stake in Merchants Bancorp Ind.

More notable recent Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Russia's finance ministry seeks delay of Basel III reform – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "II-VI Incorporated and Finisar Corporation Announce Election Results for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Nasdaq" published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "ISG Digital Business Summit to Focus on Turning Technology Disruption Into Opportunity – PRNewswire" on August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold III shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 10,179 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Citigroup Incorporated owns 56,021 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 45,594 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 49,981 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 18,462 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) or 31,700 shares. Private Cap Ltd Co accumulated 2.58% or 4.57 million shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Blair William And Il owns 1.51 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd accumulated 143,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 128,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Punch & Assocs Inv Management accumulated 937,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $206,902 activity. Lavieri Todd D. had bought 13,500 shares worth $50,490 on Wednesday, March 20. $148,800 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was bought by CONNORS MICHAEL P.