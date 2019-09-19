Private Capital Management Upped Its Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Stake; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Raised Stake

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 43,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 334,034 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 291,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 2.96M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2357.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 265,091 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Energy Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products to Participate in Barclays CEO Energyâ€“Power Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camelot Portfolios accumulated 0.54% or 44,809 shares. 214,129 were reported by Northstar Advsr Llc. Hendley And Incorporated invested in 0.85% or 63,061 shares. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 200 shares. Jupiter Asset Management holds 805,964 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 7,091 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com owns 0.3% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 29,442 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 826,400 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 243,019 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Asset Mgmt reported 74,162 shares stake. Shikiar Asset reported 8,500 shares stake. Harvest Fund Advsr Llc invested in 14.58% or 50.79M shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon May Have Airline Troubles Over the Holidays – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cargo Airline ATSG Lands Strong Second Quarter – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Share Price Is Up 147% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Grp accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Aperio Lc holds 5,482 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 994 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Aldebaran Financial Inc reported 1.04% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ameritas Prtn reported 5,010 shares. Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 5.13% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 1.53M shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 924,302 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 386,858 shares. 27,466 are owned by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Bluestein R H Co invested 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,757 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. also bought $21,690 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Monday, May 13. The insider Berger Michael L bought 3,850 shares worth $84,623.