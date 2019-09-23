Private Capital Management Trimmed Its National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Stake as Share Value Declined; Stearns Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $305,102 as Market Value Rose

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 13,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 245,253 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, down from 258,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 82,660 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 5.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 216,638 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited reported 1.28M shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Jag Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs And Ca, a California-based fund reported 134,653 shares. Vista Capital accumulated 5,713 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 236,288 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr owns 2,213 shares. Pggm Investments owns 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 561,155 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Lc reported 1,957 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs owns 7,300 shares. First Western Cap Management Co reported 4.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 114,607 shares. Diamond Hill Inc invested in 2.64M shares. Essex Financial Incorporated owns 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,751 shares. 660,538 were accumulated by Marsico Capital Mgmt Lc.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $547.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 30,898 shares to 672,199 shares, valued at $55.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 27,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $674.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 78,542 shares to 565,665 shares, valued at $14.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc. by 423,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG).

