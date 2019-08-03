Private Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Universal Health Services (UHS) by $7.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Ameresco (AMRC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed by $449,568 Its Position

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 37.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 57,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 97,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 155,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 795,955 shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 28,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 100,014 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 128,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $683.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 140,402 shares traded or 23.97% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ameresco, Rhode Island College Partner on Solar Renewable Energy Project – Business Wire” on February 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ameresco Named the #1 Commercial Solar Contractor in Massachusetts by Solar Power World – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ameresco to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on March 6, 2019 – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orange Unified School District Begins Construction on 2.1 Megawatts of Solar with Ameresco – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameresco Receives Eight Solar Project Awards – Business Wire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Analysts await Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. AMRC’s profit will be $8.24 million for 20.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Ameresco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 750.00% EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 16,981 shares to 66,556 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect for Universal Health’s (UHS) Q2 Earnings – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.22M for 15.85 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

